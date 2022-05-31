Reds' Tommy Pham Back After Pederson Slap Suspension
joecervenka
It might go down as the wildest series of events to ever lead to an onfield altercation and then a suspension in Major League Baseball history. Tommy Pham has now served his time after slapping Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants during batting practice before Friday’s game over a fantasy football disagreement.
MLB labeled the incident as “inappropriate conduct” and slapped back at Pham with a three-game suspension. The Reds outfielder missed the entire weekend series with San Fran but is back for Cincinnati’s interleague opener in Boston tonight.
Pham will be in left field and bat third against Michael Wacha (3-0, 2.83 ERA) for the first game of this mini two-game series. Cincy will counter with Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35 ERA).
The 16-31 Reds come in winners of four of their past five and 12 of 20 after getting off to a disastrous start to the year.
Cincy is a sneaky moneyline road dog tonight at +124 on FanDuel Sportsbook. They have played much better this month than in April, and when Castillo is right, he is one of their better pitchers.
