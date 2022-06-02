Reds' Tommy Pham Returns to Lineup Thursday vs. Nationals

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham (calf) will return to the team’s lineup on Thursday for their matchup against the Washington Nationals, per the team’s Twitter.

Having just served a three-game suspension for slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football league feud, Pham was eligible to return to the lineup on Tuesday but was held out due to left calf discomfort. The former Padre was also held out last night.

Pham will assume his usual position out in left field and third in the batting order. The Reds are kicking off a four-game series with the Nationals this weekend as they look to continue to gain ground on the rest of the NL Central.

In 42 games this season, Pham has posted a .233 batting average, .335 on-base percentage, and a .373 slugging rate.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds

The Cincinnati Reds are currently -142 on the moneyline against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, with the total set at 9.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.