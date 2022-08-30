Reds Total, Dodgers National League Best Bets for August 30

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. Louis Cardinals (-215) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+180) Total: 10 (O-108, U-112)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will continue their three-game series from Great American Ballpark later this evening. St. Louis opened things up yesterday with a convincing 13-4 victory.

Their offense has been chugging along of late and is one that opposing pitchers certainly don’t want to see, especially in a bandbox they’ll play in tonight. St. Louis has compiled a six-game lead atop the NL Central, and they’ve now won three straight games and own a 7-3 record over their past ten, compared to the Reds sitting at 4-6 over that same sample size. The Cards have been one of the league’s best teams in August, and it’s hard to see that not continuing here in this series with the lowly Reds. With that, there really isn’t any value in looking towards St. Louis on the moneyline tonight, where they currently own odds of -215.

Pitching has been a struggle for the Reds, and that shouldn’t be a surprise with them sitting 27 games below .500 on the season. The Cards upgraded their rotation at the trade deadline, but their least consistent starter is still making appearances, and that doesn’t exactly inspire confidence when he takes the hill.

That starter is Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals, while the Reds will be countering with Justin Dunn. The Cards right-hander has posted a 7-6 record, paired with a 4.23 ERA and 70 strikeouts, while Dunn is 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 15 punchouts. Neither of these two starters tonight should inspire much confidence, especially with the number of walks Hudson gives up, which should be a big concern at a hitter-friendly ballpark where the opposition can make you pay.

Knowing that there really isn’t any value in the Cardinals tonight, targeting the total is something that could certainly make some sense. Last night saw the teams combine for 17 runs, with the Cardinals doing the bulk of the damage, and that could be something that again transpires in this matchup. The total for tonight is currently set at ten, and you’re actually getting some value on the over at -108, meaning that’s something that warrants consideration on this slate of games.

Best Bet: Over 10 (-108)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-142) vs. New York Mets (+120) Total: 8.5 (O-105, U-115)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to visit the New York Mets to begin a three-game series tonight from Citi Field. These two clubs are currently leading their respective divisions, with the Mets winning three-of-four games over the weekend against the Colorado Rockies, while the Dodgers did the same to the Miami Marlins. Both clubs are set to be playoff bound, with the Dodgers owning an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Mets are 6-4 over their past ten. This series could ultimately be a preview of the National League championship series, with both clubs owning the two best records in the NL.

Pitching has been a considerable strength of both these teams, and that should be something that’s once again highlighted in this opening matchup. The visiting Dodgers are expected to send left-hander Andrew Heaney to the bump, while the Mets will be countering with Taijuan Walker. Heaney has looked dominant for the Dodgers in a limited sample size, posting a 2-1 record, paired with a 1.94 ERA and 62 strikeouts, while Walker is 10-3, combined with a 3.38 ERA and 88 punchouts.

Interestingly, the Mets have been poor against left-handed starters in 2022, owning just a .699 OPS. That should benefit the Dodgers tonight, who’ve been thrilled with what they’ve gotten out of Heaney. With that, the Dodgers are road favorites in this matchup at a digestible price of -142, but there are also other avenues you can look towards to consider them in this contest.

The Dodgers have been the hottest team in baseball over the past two months, which correlates with them owning the league’s best record. The Mets should present a challenge for them in this series, but the Dodgers have an edge tonight and should be able to take advantage of the Mets’ lackluster lineup against lefties. As a result, turning towards the plus-money value, the Dodgers present on the run line at +120 is the direction you should feel comfortable looking towards tonight.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line (+120)