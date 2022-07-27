Reds Total, Guardians American League Best Bets for July 27

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Rangers (-118) vs. Seattle Mariners (+100) Total: 8 (O -108, U -112)

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will conclude their three-game series later this afternoon from T-Mobile Park. The home side has come out on top in the first two games in this series and outscored the Rangers 9-7, with both victories being of the one-run variety. The Mariners entered the All-Star break as the hottest team in MLB and then faltered in their first series back against the Houston Astros. However, they’ve righted the ship to begin this week, still holding the American League’s second wild card position. The visitors own a 22-27 road record, while the Mariners are 26-23 at home. There’s a lot to like about this final matchup of this series that has a relatively low total set at eight, with both sides sending two of their better arms to the bump.

After seeing two relatively low-scoring contests in the first two meetings, that trend has a chance to continue today, with both clubs ending this series at a good place in their rotation. The visiting Rangers are expected to start Jon Gray, who’s picked things up after a slow start to his Texas tenure, while the Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales. Gray has a 7-4 record with a 3.48 ERA and 105 strikeouts, while Gonzales is 5-10 with a 3.74 ERA and 55 punchouts. Gray has seen an uptick in his ERA away from his home ballpark, while Gonzales has been slightly better at home. Gray has already faced the Mariners once this season, allowing four earned runs in five innings, while Gonzales has an up and down track record in three starts against the Rangers this year.

Even with Gray picking things up for the Rangers, there’s still more to like about the direction the Mariners are headed, and they also are slight home underdogs, so you should want to target them. The M’s are listed at +100 on the moneyline, and that’s a great price with an opportunity to finish the sweep.

Best Bet: Mariners moneyline (+100)

Cleveland Guardians (+110) vs. Boston Red Sox (-130) Total: 8.5 (O -112, U -108)

The Cleveland Guardians will visit the Boston Red Sox for Game 3 of a four-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Guardians and Red Sox have split the first two games of this series, but the home team has quietly fallen into the cellar in the AL East and has been leapfrogged by the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox have been on the struggle bus of late, posting a 2-8 record over their past ten games, while the Guardians are 6-4 over that same stretch, sitting second in the AL Central. Pitching and defense have been a struggle lately for Boston, and there’s certainly the potential for that to continue with a solid pitching matchup on tap.

Cleveland has been somewhat of a surprise team in the AL Central this season, and their starting pitching has been a key cog. Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature Cal Quantrill of the Guardians taking on Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox. Quantrill has been the better of the two this season, posting a 7-5 record with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts, while Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 79 punchouts. Quantrill has struggled more on the road, but Eovaldi has been less than stellar at home, posting a 6.98 ERA in six starts.

With the Red Sox’s inconsistencies and struggles, it’s difficult to have any confidence in them in this matchup, especially with how poor Eovaldi has pitched at Fenway Park. With that, targeting the plus-money value that the visiting Guardians are offering at +110 makes a lot of sense on this small AL slate of games.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (+110)