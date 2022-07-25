Renfroe, Freeman Best National League Player Props July 25

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hunter Renfroe (Brewers) to Hit a Home Run (+310)

The Milwaukee Brewers came out surging from the All-Star break, winning the first three games of their series against the faltering Colorado Rockies. A big reason for the Brewers’ success has been that their offense compiled 25 runs in the team’s first three games against Colorado. The final pitching matchup of the series will see the Rockies send left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound, and multiple Brewers hitters have been able to put up excellent offensive numbers against him. One of those batters is Hunter Renfroe, who’s been putting together a great stretch of play for the NL Central leaders. Renfroe has hit .389 and has one home run in 18 at-bats against the lefty, while he’s also mashed three home runs over his past seven games and has a tremendous .786 slugging percentage. Renfroe has the highest odds in this contest to homer at +310, and there’s still some value at that price point.

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers) to Hit a Home Run (+370)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in MLB and have compiled eight straight victories, including four in a row against their biggest NL West rival, the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers will have a chance to continue that success tonight against the team with the worst record in the league, the Washington Nationals. They’ll begin a three-game series at home, and there’s a matchup with a Dodger hitter that makes a lot of sense to target. Freddie Freeman has been on an absolute tear over the club’s last seven games and should continue to do damage in this matchup. If you thought Renfroe was hot over the past week, Freeman is on another planet, recording three home runs with a .920 slugging percentage. Freeman and the Dodgers will be facing Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino. Freeman has one home run and a .500 average against Espino in eight at-bats. Freeman is listed at +370 to homer, and there’s an argument that those odds should be higher, meaning targeting that prop makes a lot of sense on the slate.

Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+144)

Sticking with the red-hot Dodgers, one of the reasons they’ve been finding success has been their starting pitching. There are some high-end quality names in this rotation, but they’ve been getting much more from pitchers like Tony Gonsolin. The right-hander has a flawless 11-0 record with a 2.02 ERA and 86 strikeouts on the campaign, which should play well in this matchup at home. The Dodgers have the second-best home record in the league at 34-13. Not only has Gonsolin been extremally dominant overall, but he’s also been more efficient at Dodger Stadium, with a 1.13 ERA and 39 strikeouts in eight starts. Even though the Nationals don’t strike out at a high clip, looking at one of Gonsolin’s alternate strikeout props makes a lot of sense. Suppose you look toward the righty to record six or more strikeouts that pays out at an excellent plus-money price of +144. Over his past three starts, Gonsolin has recorded six or more punchouts in two of them, meaning there’s likely some value in his number tonight.