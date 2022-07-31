Report: Brewers Interested in Yankees OF Joey Gallo
Grant White
Joey Gallo’s time in the New York Yankees pinstripes could be coming to an end.
Jon Heyman reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have engaged the Yankees in trade talks ahead of the non-waiver deadline on Tuesday. The Brewers have their sights set on Gallo, looking to add depth to their outfield for a playoff push.
As noted, the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays could also be interested in the Yankees’ outfielder.
Yankees and Brewers have indeed talked a bit about Joey Gallo, who may fit Milwaukee much better than NYC. The Crew was in on Benintendi and could use OF help. @BNightengale mentioned Twins and Rays in addition to Brewers.
Gallo’s metrics have taken a hit in the Big Apple. In two seasons with the Yankees, the two-time Gold Glove winner has a .660 on-base plus, a substantial deviation from his .833 mark in seven seasons with the Texas Rangers. Still, Gallo continues to flash his power, with 17 of his 37 hits going for extra bases this year.
The Brewers aren’t short on power, compiling the seventh-best slugging percentage and fourth-most home runs this season.
If they can land Gallo, the Brewers World Series price would be on the move. The NL Central leaders are currently listed at +2500, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
