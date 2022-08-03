Reynolds, Cron Best National League Player Props August 3

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bryan Reynolds (Pirates) to Record 2+ Hits (+280)

It hasn’t been the type of season that people have grown accustomed to with Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s still managed a .774 OPS, but things haven’t been going well since the All-Star break. Reynolds is one of the better contact hitters in the National League and hasn’t forgotten how to hit overnight. There are still matchups to target the Pirates center fielder in, and one of those would be against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Reynolds and the Pirates will take on Freddy Peralta, who hasn’t shown a lot of consistency this season. Reynolds has already found success against him in previous matchups, with a .438 batting average in 16 at-bats. Targeting Reynolds to record a multi-hit game tonight makes sense, and it has a great price of +280.

C.J. Cron (Rockies) to Hit a Home Run (+430)

It’s been another banner season for C.J. Cron of the Colorado Rockies, continuing to be a significant power threat that pitchers need to hit their spots against. Cron has a .845 OPS and 22 home runs on the season, and he’s quietly become one of the more consistent power hitters in the NL. After loading up at the trade deadline, the San Diego Padres will host Cron with a pitcher that he’s found immense success against. The Padres will send lefthander Blake Snell to the bump, who’s had an up and down campaign. In 17 at-bats, Cron has hit .471 off Snell, including one home run and five RBI. Those numbers should play nicely in this contest, and it makes a lot of sense to consider his home run prop. At +430, Cron hitting a home run has excellent value.

Julio Urias (Dodgers) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+132)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a juggernaut, boasting a great rotation and a potent batting order. The Dodgers won the first two games of this series and are looking for a sweep. LA sends one of its most consistent arms to the bump in Julio Urias. The Dodgers lefthander has a 10-6 record, a 2.71 ERA, and 103 strikeouts. In addition, Urias has been downright filthy when taking on the San Francisco Giants this season. In three starts against San Fran, Urias has posted a 2-1 record with a 1.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts. Those numbers have to make Urias someone to target tonight with one of his alternate strikeout props. There’s no real value with him striking out six batters as that’s a reasonably expected outcome, but you begin to get plus-money at seven or more strikeouts. Urias is priced at +132 to record seven or more strikeouts, which should be heavily considered in this matchup.