Riley, Machado Best National League Player Props July 12

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Austin Riley (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

The Atlanta Braves are one of the hottest teams in MLB, and there’s a lot to like about them amidst a big divisional series with the New York Mets. This team has one of the best lineups in the league, and one of the keys to that offense is Austin Riley. Riley has already mashed 24 home runs this season and driven in 57 runs, combined with a .912 OPS. Those numbers have also been better at home, where the Braves face the Mets tonight. Riley and the Braves are expected to take on left-hander David Peterson, which should benefit him. Peterson has quietly performed well for the Mets, but Riley has five hits in ten at-bats against the lefty, which should favor him in this matchup. Against left-handed pitching, Riley also has a 1.100 OPS, compared to a .824 against righties. Riley’s power has also been evident against left-handed starters, and there should be value with him to homer at +350.

Manny Machado (Padres) to Hit a Home Run (+265)

The San Diego Padres are trying to pad their Wild Card lead tonight when they visit the Colorado Rockies. There’s a lot to like about how the Padres perform at Coors Field, which should benefit the San Diego offense in this matchup, who scored six times yesterday in their victory. One of the reasons that the Padres have stayed competitive is because Manny Machado has put up MVP-caliber numbers, which was essential, with Fernando Tatis Jr. having yet to play a game this season. Machado has 15 home runs this year, including one in last night’s game, while also driving in 51 runs and boasting a .310 batting average. Machado cooled down a bit in June, but he’s off to a great start in July, putting up a .946 OPS over his past seven games while recording three home runs. Machado and the Padres will take on Austin Gomber and the Rockies, a matchup where he’s hit .308 in 13 at-bats. Not only has Machado been good against Gomber, but he’s also been better against left-handed starters, with a .956 OPS and seven home runs. Machado is listed at an excellent price to homer at +265.

Spencer Strider (Braves) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+116)

It’s hard not to be impressed with the Atlanta Braves, specifically with how effective their offense and starting pitching has been. One of Atlanta’s bright spots this year has been their rookie starting pitcher, Spencer Strider, who’s been electric in the rotation. Strider has posted a 4-2 record with a 2.60 ERA and 102 strikeouts. Those 102 strikeouts have come in just 65 and 2/3 innings, which shows how well his stuff has played at the big league level. Over his past six starts, Strider has recorded eight or more strikeouts in four, which should make for the right-hander to be someone to consider on tonight’s slate. The Mets don’t strike out at a high clip, but that hasn’t limited Strider in his prior starts against teams with similar numbers to New York. Strider has one of his alternate strikeout props listed at eight, coming in with plus-money value at +116. It’s hard to pass up that number with how consistently he’s been racking up strikeouts this season, even if it seems high at first glance.