Riley, Smith Best National League Player Props September 27

Austin Riley (Braves) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

It’s no secret that the Atlanta Braves are a force to be reckoned with, and they’ll be looking to repeat as World Series champions with a lineup as formidable as any in MLB. In addition to the depth and power of their lineup, they also boast a rotation that is just as scary. One of the reasons their offense has continued to be a massive threat is the continued development and growth of Austin Riley. The powerful third baseman has clubbed 37 home runs and added 92 RBI, in addition to the success that he’s also had against tonight’s starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals. The Nats are expected to send right-hander Paolo Espino to the bump, and this has been a matchup Riley has loved. Through 16 at-bats, Riley has hit .438 and has two home runs, which should be a good sign for tonight. Riley is listed at +285 to homer, and there’s value in that number.

Will Smith (Dodgers) to Record 2+ Hits (+320)

Another team built for postseason success in the National League is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They can play any way you want and still find success, evident in their 106 victories. It’s easy to be confident when looking at this team from a player prop perspective because there’s so much talent in their rotation and lineup that it’s hard to avoid on any given slate. That is evident tonight when they take on one of their biggest rivals in the NL West, the San Diego Padres. The Friars are expected to send left-hander Blake Snell to the bump, and multiple Dodgers hitters have found success against the lefty. One hitter that stands out is catcher Will Smith. In 14 at-bats against Snell, Smith has hit .357 and has one home run, which presents an opportunity tonight. Smith has been one of the Dodgers’ most consistent hitters, and there’s a lot of value in targeting him to record a multi-hit game at +320.

Carlos Carrasco (Mets) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-115)

The New York Mets have a slim one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East. A looming series between the two clubs later this week will likely play a significant role in determining who is number two seed will be in the National League playoffs. The Mets will need victories against lowly opposition like the Miami Marlins, and they’ll have one of their most consistent starters to try and lock down the win. Carlos Carrasco owns a 15-6 record with a 3.79 ERA and 147 strikeouts. The veteran right-hander has faced the Marlins four times this year and struck out 25 batters over those matchups. In three of those four starts, Carrasco has struck out six or more batters, meaning that’s the alternate strikeout prop we should be targeting tonight. That number is currently listed at -115.