Rockies 1B C.J. Cron Back in Team Lineup Monday vs. Padres

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (wrist) is back in the team’s lineup for Monday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

Cron has missed the team’s previous two games after taking a pitch to the left wrist on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The slugger was recently awarded his first career All-Star selection in his ninth MLB season. He has already hit 20 home runs and with a career-high of 30 back in 2018, he may be able to topple that if he can keep up this pace in the backend of the season.

In 2022, Cron has posted a .295 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, and .551 slugging rate. Colorado opens a four-game series against the Padres starting Monday night.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Odds

The Colorado Rockies are currently +132 on the moneyline against San Diego Padres on Monday night with the total set at 11.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.