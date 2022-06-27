Rockies Activate Kris Bryant, Batting Third vs. Dodgers
Grant White
The Colorado Rockies may have taken a cautious approach with their prized free agent signing, but Kris Bryant’s back injury has resolved enough for him to rejoin the club. On Monday, Bryant was activated off the injured list and included in the Rockies’ lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting third and patrolling left field.
The former MVP has appeared in just 17 contests this season, playing just two games since April 25. In that time, Bryant is slugging just .333, below his .342 on-base percentage. The thin mountain air hasn’t had a tremendous impact on Bryant, as he has just two extra-base hits in 48 plate appearances.
Connor Joe was handling the bulk of the left field duties with Bryant unavailable. He moves into the designated hitter spot on Monday, although Joe should continue to cover off-days in the outfield and at first base.
The Rockies return home from an unsuccessful 1-5 road trip, only to be greeted by the division-leading Dodgers. FanDuel Sportsbook has the home side lined as +162 underdogs, with the total set at 11.5.
