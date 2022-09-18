Rockies' Brendan Rogers Exits Early with a Leg Injury
Grant White
The Colorado Rockies will have to get through their series finale against the Chicago Cubs without their regular second baseman. Brendan Rodgers was removed from the contest with an apparent leg injury after trying to beat out a soft grounder to second base.
#Rockies Brendan Rodgers is out of the game with a possible leg injury. Elehuris Montero comes into play 3rd base, Ryan McMahon moves to 2nd.
Rodgers has been one of the best players for the Rockies this season. The 25-year-old leads the team with 3.6 Wins Above Replacement, thanks in part to his .715 on-base plus slugging percentage and 21 runs saved above average.
Elehuris Montero replaced Rodgers in the batting order, taking over duties at third base and forcing Ryan McMahon over to second.
Stay tuned for an injury update on Rodgers after the contest. With less than three weeks left in the season, it’s unlikely the Rockies will take any chances with one of their best young players.
The Rockies staked themselves to a 4-0 lead after two, with the Cubbies cutting that in half in the third. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the matchup.
