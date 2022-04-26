Rockies' Kris Bryant Not in Starting Lineup Tuesday vs. Phillies
joecervenka
Overview
The Colorado Rockies will not have Kris Bryant in the starting lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies as he was a late scratch due to back soreness. Rockies beat reporter Thomas Harding shared the news on Twitter.
Bryant has been in a bit of a slump lately, with just one hit in his past 14 games, although he did jump out to a nice start with his new team. On the year the former Cub is hitting .281 with four RBI and 11 runs but has yet to go deep in the Mile High City. Connor Joe, Sam Hilliard, and Randal Grichuk will patrol the outfield in Philadelphia for the 10-6 Rockies.
Colorado will send German Marquez to the bump with his 0-0 record and 4.67 ERA as he matches up with Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Eflin is 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in three starts this season.
Philadelphia is a big -172 moneyline favorite at the FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 8.5.
