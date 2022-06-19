Rockies Move Struggling Pitcher Austin Gomber to Bullpen
Grant White
There’s nothing easy about pitching at Coors Field, and the Colorado Rockies are giving Austin Gomber time to figure things out. The fourth-year pro out of Florida Atlantic University has been transferred to the Rockies’ bullpen amid a downturn in his effectiveness.
#Rockies will have LHP Austin Gomber available out of the bullpen starting today. RHP Ryan Feltner start Tuesday at #Marlins.
Gomber has been knocked around this season, giving up 10.4 hits per nine innings and 1.48 walks and hits per inning pitched. Consequently, his earned run average has ballooned to 6.43 through his first 12 starts, with the southpaw going 3-7.
The Rockies have signaled that Ryan Feltner is due for an increased role with the team, confirming he’ll start Tuesday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins. Feltner is striking out 10.0 per nine innings, with 1.15 walks and hits per inning pitched.
Colorado is looking for a three-game sweep of their division rival San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Rox enter Sunday’s matinee as +118 underdogs, with the total set at 12.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
