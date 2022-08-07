The Colorado Rockies will take to the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks without their everyday right fielder, as Manager Bud Black submitted the lineup card without Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon remains a force for the Rockies in his 12th season in the bigs. The four-time All-Star ranks third on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and second in runs batted in, home runs, and runs scored.

Sunday’s off-day affords Blackmon some extra time to rest, as the Rockies aren’t back in action until Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Randal Grichuk has served as a depth option off the bench for the Rockies all season and replaces Blackmon in right against the D-Backs. Grichuk rates well on offense, putting up a .715 on-base plus slugging percentage but has -0.7 Wins Above Replacement on defense.

The Rockies are in tough against Zach Davies, and that’s reflected in the Rockies’ betting price. FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors priced as +134 underdogs for the NL West showdown.