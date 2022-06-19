Rockies Resting Connor Joe in Series Finale vs. Padres
Grant White
Utility man Connor Joe is getting an off day as the Colorado Rockies go for a sweep of the division rival San Diego Padres. The Rockies have re-configured their lineup for Sunday’s series finale.
Joe has spent time at designated hitter, first base, right and left field this season, spending the first two games of this series in left field. The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the Rockies lineup this season, appearing in 62 games with a .754 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Sean Bouchard is making his MLB debut on Sunday, patrolling left field against the Friars. Bouchard had a scorching 1.113 on-base plus slugging percentage in 37 games with Triple-A Albuquerque.
The Rockies have taken four straight against the Padres, dating back to last weekend. They closed as +118 underdogs against their NL West counterparts.
Action is just underway at Coors Field. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
