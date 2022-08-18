Rockies SP Antonio Senzatela Injures Leg In Thursday's Start

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (leg) exited Thursday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals early, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

Aw man, Antonio Senzatela was down in obvious pain and is being helped off the field after trying to field/cover a play near first base. Looked eerily similar to what happened with Steven Matz. Run scores on the play, but awful for Senzatela. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 18, 2022

Senzatela came up hobbling after chasing after a ground ball towards first base. He favored his left leg and fell to the ground after the play. The 27-year-old exited the game and made way for Austin Gomber to take over in the bottom of the second inning. It’s a brutal loss to a pitching staff with the third-worst team ERA in all of baseball. It may only get worse as Sanzatela had the lowest ERA among all starters on the roster.

The Rockies are currently being blown out by the Cardinals 10-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Updates on Senzatela’s injury will be something to keep an eye on following the conclusion of Thursday’s game.

