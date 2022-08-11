Rockies Total, Cubs National League Best Bets for August 11

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. Louis Cardinals (-116) vs. Colorado Rockies (-102) Total: 12 (O-106, U-114)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies will conclude their three-game series this afternoon from Coors Field and have split the first two matchups. St. Louis still sits atop the NL Central in what looks to be a race that will be extremally tight down the stretch, while the Rockies are continuing to try and play spoiler in the National League playoff races. The Red Birds have still posted an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Rockies are 3-7 over that same stretch. Both teams have had offensive outbursts in this series, meaning it shouldn’t be a big surprise if that transpires again, with two pitchers set to take the mound that don’t exactly inspire confidence every fifth day.

The Rockies have a difficult time with their starting pitchers in general due to their home ballpark, but their starters haven’t gotten the job done even when away from home. This afternoon’s pitching matchup features Dakota Hudson of the Cardinals taking on German Marquez of the Rockies. Hudson has had trouble finding consistency for the Cardinals this year, owning a 6-6 record with a 4.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts, while Marquez has had that same battle, pitching to the tune of a 6-9 record with a 5.18 ERA and 98 strikeouts. It’s difficult to see Hudson succeeding in this ballpark, while Marquez’s numbers speak for themself. You can already understand just by looking at this pitching matchup why the total for this game is set so high at 12, which isn’t exactly uncommon when the Rockies play home games, especially against high-powered offenses such as the Cardinals.

The first two games in this series have seen the Cards and Rockies combine for 35 runs, showing how well these teams are hitting. With so much uncertainty on the mound for both sides in this contest, it’s not exactly a stretch to say that you should expect another high-scoring affair. With the total set at 12, you should side with the over and expect balls to continue flying out of Coors Field.

Best Bet: Over 12 (-110)

Chicago Cubs (-104) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-112) Total: 9 (O-120, U-102)

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are set to face off tonight from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. This will be the second season this game has taken place, and the experience will indeed generate eyeballs after a successful debut last year. Chicago and St. Louis are two longtime rivals in the NL Central, and even though neither side has playoff aspirations, this should still be must-see TV tonight. These two teams are far below the .500 mark on the season but sit just one game apart in the overall standings. With the picture-perfect field and the history behind what this game means to baseball, there’s much to like about what this matchup has to offer tonight.

With the struggles both teams have endured this season, it shouldn’t be a big surprise that there isn’t exactly a banner pitching matchup on tap. The Cubs will send left-hander Drew Smyly to the bump, while the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo. Smyly has posted a 4-6 record with a 3.97 ERA and 52 strikeouts, while Lodolo is 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Smyly has been the better of the two this season and certainly has a fine track record over his career in the big leagues. There’s no doubt both sides will be filled with more nerves than usual in this contest, and there’s the potential for memorable moments to be shaped because of that.

It’s difficult to have a ton of faith in either side due to their respective lack of consistency this season, but the Cubs have more to offer in this contest and are slight underdogs tonight. With their current odds sitting at -104, there’s value in that price with them sending the arm with the better track record to the bump. Siding with the experience of Chicago in this contest is the direction to go as a result.

Best Bet: Cubs moneyline (-104)