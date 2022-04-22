Rockies vs. Tigers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Grant White
Overview
Miguel Cabrera’s quest for 3,000 career hits will have to wait for another day, as the Detroit Tigers were forced to postpone Friday night’s contest against the Colorado Rockies due to inclement weather. Detroit is dealing with unrelenting rain, pausing Cabrera’s date with destiny.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a double-header on Saturday, with the second game scheduled for 6:40 pm ET start.
On Friday, the Rockies had Antonio Senzatela penciled in as their starter, facing off against Tigers’ southpaw Tarik Skubal. Neither team commented on how their starters would be deployed for tomorrow’s contests, but both pitchers will figure into the action.
Colorado is off to a dynamite start on the season, trailing the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 1.0 games through the first two weeks of the season. The Tigers are trying to keep pace in a crowded AL Central, sitting two games below .500 but only 2.0 games out of the division lead.
Don’t forget to update your DFS rosters at FanDuel, as Tigers and Rockies players won’t be making any fantasy contributions this evening.
