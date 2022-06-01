Rodon & the Giants (+108) Worth Playing vs. Phillies
joecervenka
“Stake” Over Sizzle in Philly: Giants +108
San Francisco Giants: 27-21 | Philadelphia Phillies: 21-29 Date: Wednesday, June 1st | First Pitch: 6:05 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
Forget about cheesesteak tonight as we’re going for “stake” (+108) over sizzle by taking advantage of plus money value on the San Francisco Giants.
San Fran is a flat-out better team than the favored Philadelphia Phillies. The Phils have disappointed out of the gates yet again despite boasting many high-profile players, while the Giants quietly get things done in one of the best divisions in baseball.
Despite competing with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the stacked San Diego Padres, baseball’s G-Men have stayed competitive in the National League West and the early hunt for a wildcard spot at six games over .500.
It should be a pitchers’ duel between Aaron Nola (2-4, 3.56 ERA) and Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.60 ERA). Both men have underachieved in the early going, but we’re going with the hurler with the better overall resume, Rodon.
Last year, the lefty had a fantastic season with the White Sox, sporting a sparkling 2.37 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while holding opponents to just a .189 batting average. Rodon comes into this evening game with a three-game losing streak, but the strikeout machine has never lost four games in a row in his seven-year big league career.
While the former Chicago ace is allowing more runs in 2022 than last year, his K numbers are still off the charts. Rodon is third in the National League in strikeouts, ten behind Nola for second place but with a start in hand.
Rodon matches up well against a Phillies offense with the sixth most strikeouts in the majors, so he should get back on track.
Getting a pitcher the caliber of the Giants ace at plus money is worthwhile, while a look at going under 8 (-118) on the game total is not a bad idea either.
