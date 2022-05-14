Ronald Acuna is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Atlanta Braves, BaseballPress.com reports.

Acuna has missed the last two games for the Braves due to a groin injury. Acuna stated Friday that he feels good, so perhaps the Braves are just being cautious but keeping him out of the lineup for an extra day. The Braves have not stated if he would be available off the bench. Travis Demeritte will play right field and bat first, and Guillermo Heredia will play centerfield and bat last in Acuna’s absence.

Acuna has only played 10 games this season as he missed most of April due to his recovery from a torn ACL. Acuna is batting .282 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored in those 10 games.

The Braves will have Charlie Morton on the mound Saturday, and he will be up against Sean Manaea of the San Diego Padres. The Braves are +140 (-1.5) on the run line and -138 on the money line, with an over/under of eight (over -118/under -104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.