Ronald Acuna is out of the Starting Lineup Saturday for the Atlanta Braves
George Kurtz
Ronald Acuna is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Atlanta Braves, BaseballPress.com reports.
Acuna has missed the last two games for the Braves due to a groin injury. Acuna stated Friday that he feels good, so perhaps the Braves are just being cautious but keeping him out of the lineup for an extra day. The Braves have not stated if he would be available off the bench. Travis Demeritte will play right field and bat first, and Guillermo Heredia will play centerfield and bat last in Acuna’s absence.
Acuna has only played 10 games this season as he missed most of April due to his recovery from a torn ACL. Acuna is batting .282 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored in those 10 games.
The Braves will have Charlie Morton on the mound Saturday, and he will be up against Sean Manaea of the San Diego Padres. The Braves are +140 (-1.5) on the run line and -138 on the money line, with an over/under of eight (over -118/under -104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.