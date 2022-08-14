Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Playing in Series Finale vs. Marlins
Grant White
The Atlanta Braves are taking a cautious approach to managing Ronald Acuna Jr.’s knee injury. A day after the two-time Silver Slugger was forced to depart early against the Miami Marlins, Acuna Jr. was left out of the lineup for the series finale on Sunday.
Acuna Jr. had his right knee surgically repaired last year, returning to action at the end of April this season. The 24-year-old has been moderately productive since then, putting up a .772 on-base plus slugging percentage with 49 runs scored, 29 runs batted in, and 25 stolen bases.
Keep an eye on the Braves’ post-game press conference to get an idea of when Acuna Jr. might be cleared to return to the lineup.
For now, Robbie Grossman starts in right field and could see increased usage if Acuna Jr. is expected to miss any time.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Braves priced as modest -132 road favorites as they go for the sweep of their NL East rivals.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.