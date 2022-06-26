Ronald Acuna Jr. Resting in Series Finale vs. Dodgers
Grant White
It’s not easy to string together multiple days off during the MLB season, so teams have to take advantage to rest their stars when the opportunity presents itself. That’s what the Atlanta Braves are electing to do with Ronald Acuna Jr. on Sunday night, giving their right fielder the night off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In tandem with Monday’s off-day, Acuna Jr. will have a couple of days to rest before retaking the field.
Acuna Jr. remains an integral part of the Braves lineup. Among players who have played at least 40 games, the two-time Silver Slugger ranks third in on-base plus slugging percentage, accumulating 18 runs batted in and 28 runs scored.
Adam Duvall is starting in place of Acuna Jr. in right against LA. Duvall has been a regular for the Braves this season, albeit with limited effectiveness. The 33-year-old has a .611 on-base plus slugging percentage with a team-worst 88 strikeouts.
The Braves split the series’ first two games against the Dodgers and head into Sunday’s rubber match as modest -104 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
