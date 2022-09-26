Ronald Acuna Jr. Returns to Braves Starting Lineup vs. Nationals
joecervenka
The Atlanta Braves will have their sparkplug back as they open a three-game set with the Washington Nationals tonight. Ronald Acuna Jr. has missed the past four starts with nagging back tightness but did get into the game as a pinch hitter on Sunday.
Atlanta’s leadoff man has battled injuries this season and only played in 111 of 153 games. He’s still been productive while healthy as Acuna Jr. sports a .358 OBP with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 67 runs, and a club-best 28 stolen bases.
The Braves continue to chase the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East. Atlanta comes into tonight’s game 1.5 games back of the Mets atop the division. It could all come down to this weekend’s epic showdown between the Braves and Mets in Georgia when they hook up for three games for their final head-to-head series of the year.
FanDuel Sportsbook has New York as a substantial favorite with less than a dozen games to go at-380, while the Bravos sit at +300.
Atlanta can pick up a half-game on the idle Mets as -260 moneyline favorites in Washington tonight.
