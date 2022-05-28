Ronald Acuna Returns to Starting Lineup for Atlanta Braves
George Kurtz
Ronald Acuna has returned to the starting lineup for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports.
Acuna had been out of the lineup for the past three games due to a quadriceps injury. He was able to pinch-hit Friday and came up with a double, RBI, and scored. Acuna will bat leadoff and be the designated hitter Saturday.
Acuna missed almost the first month of the season as he was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. Acuna has missed a few games in May due to various injuries, but he is one of the best players in the game when healthy. Acuna has two home runs with nine RBIs and is batting .303 in 18 games this season.
The Braves will take on the Miami Marlins on Saturday with Tucker Davidson on the mound, while the Marlins will go with their ace, Sandy Alcantara. The Braves are +172 (-1.5) on the run line and -120 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
