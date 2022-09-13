Rosario, Stanton Best American League Player Props September 13

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Amed Rosario (Guardians) to Record 2+ Hits (+175)

The Cleveland Guardians are on the hunt to capture the AL Central crown, and they’ll need to continue their offense by committee approach when they take on the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The Guardians held on for a 5-4 victory to open up the series yesterday, and they’ll look to build off that in a matchup that should favor the home side. The visiting Angels are expected to start left-hander Jose Suarez, and although he’s been fine when called upon, some of the Guardians hitters have been consistently good against lefty pitchers. Shortstop Amed Rosario is one batter that has shown his effectiveness in this matchup. Although he isn’t known for his bat, he’s been excellent in a small sample size against Suarez, recording three hits in three at-bats against him, including one home run. With that, targeting the Guardians shortstop to record a multi-hit game makes sense at +175.

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

It’s not a surprise that the New York Yankees have been playing better as the postseason looms. They’ll kick off a mini two-game set against their biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, tonight. No love is lost when these two teams collide, which should continue as the Yankees enter this matchup with a 6-4 record over their past ten games. The AL East is not entirely locked up as the Yankees have a 5.5-game advantage over the Toronto Blue Jays. One bat that has been an integral part of what the team does offensively is Giancarlo Stanton. The power-hitting Yankee is a big part of their identity as the Bronx Bombers, and he’s managed to hit 26 home runs in an injury-limited campaign. Stanton and the Yankees will face Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox, a matchup the DH has loved in previous meetings. In 20 at-bats, Stanton has eight hits, including three home runs and five RBI. Stanton is listed at +285 to homer, which is an excellent price for what he offers on this slate.

Dean Kremer (Orioles) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+130)

Even though the playoff hopes for the Baltimore Orioles are growing slimmer each day, they still have something to play for. One thing they have going for them tonight is that they’ll have one of their most consistent arms on the bump. Right-hander Dean Kremer continues to be a pleasant surprise for this team and an excellent arm in their rotation’s top half. Kremer has a 6-5 record with a 3.23 ERA and 71 strikeouts while not allowing more than two earned runs in any of his past five starts. Despite not being known as a strikeout pitcher, there’s value with his alternate strikeout prop of five or more, which he’s accomplished in three of his last six starts. His odds are set at +130, which holds a lot of value.