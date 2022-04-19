Royals 1B Carlos Santana Scratched From Tuesday's Lineup

Overview

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana has been removed from the team’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Twins, per the team’s Twitter.

UPDATED LINEUP: RF Whit Merrifield

2B Nicky Lopez

3B Bobby Witt Jr.

DH Salvador Perez

LF Andrew Benintendi

1B Hunter Dozier

SS Adalberto Mondesi

CF Michael A. Taylor

C Cam Gallagher — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2022

The first baseman is a late scratch to the team’s lineup as Hunter Dozier will now get the start in Santana’s place. There has been no reason given for the removal of him from the lineup but Santana’s inefficiencies at the plate to open the year have not helped his cause to remain in the lineup.

The remainder of the lineup remains unchanged as the Royals will take the field for the first time since Saturday due to a postponed game on Sunday and a day off on Monday.

Santana has struggled to start the season with just two hits in 31 plate appearances in his first eight games.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Odds

The Kansas City Royals are currently +104 on the moneyline against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.