Royals 2B Whit Merrifield Expected to Miss Several Weeks
Paul Connor
Kansas City’s ironman will be out of the Royals’ lineup for at least the next few weeks. According to the club’s beat writer, Anne Rogers, second baseman Whit Merrifield will be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling in his right toe.
Whit Merrifield says he has a bone bruise and ligament swelling in his right toe. He’s in a boot and will take some time to heal. Today will be the first time in 553 games he hasn’t played, a #Royals franchise record.
Rogers notes that Merrifield is currently in a walking boot and will take time to rest and recover. No timetable has been set for the veteran’s return. Unfortunately, the injury ends Merrifield’s franchise record 553 consecutive games played streak – the longest active in MLB.
Monday’s news is also a blow to the two-time All-Star’s fantasy owners, as Merrifield had recorded 18 stolen bases, five home runs, 36 RBI, and 45 runs.
The 33-year-old has spent his entire big-league career with the Royals but is rumored to be one of several names that could be on the move ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Royals at -135 on the moneyline for Monday’s contest against the Detroit Tigers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.