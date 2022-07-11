Royals 2B Whit Merrifield Expected to Miss Several Weeks

Kansas City’s ironman will be out of the Royals’ lineup for at least the next few weeks. According to the club’s beat writer, Anne Rogers, second baseman Whit Merrifield will be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling in his right toe.

Whit Merrifield says he has a bone bruise and ligament swelling in his right toe. He’s in a boot and will take some time to heal. Today will be the first time in 553 games he hasn’t played, a #Royals franchise record. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 11, 2022

Rogers notes that Merrifield is currently in a walking boot and will take time to rest and recover. No timetable has been set for the veteran’s return. Unfortunately, the injury ends Merrifield’s franchise record 553 consecutive games played streak – the longest active in MLB.

Monday’s news is also a blow to the two-time All-Star’s fantasy owners, as Merrifield had recorded 18 stolen bases, five home runs, 36 RBI, and 45 runs.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire big-league career with the Royals but is rumored to be one of several names that could be on the move ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

