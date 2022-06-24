Royals C Salvador Perez Set to Undergo Thumb Surgery
Doug Ziefel
On Friday, the Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Salvador Perez would have surgery on his left thumb. Perez injured his thumb on Tuesday, and an MRI later revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. There is currently no exact timetable for Perez, but the Royals expect him to be able to return this season.
This is a significant blow for the Royals as Perez is the heart and soul of this club. He had a massive 2021 campaign, hitting .273 with 48 homers and 121 RBI. Unfortunately, this season, he was not quite hitting at the same level as he’ll go on the shelf with a .211 average and 11 homers. In addition, Perez’s impact will be felt defensively as well. He is regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in the majors.
Rookie MJ Melendez will likely take over the full-time catching duties for Kansas City. According to Fangraphs, Melendez was the organization’s No.2 ranked prospect and will bring a potent bat to fill the void left by Perez.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.