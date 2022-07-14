Royals Have 10 Players on Restricted for Series with Toronto
Paul Connor
The Kansas City Royals lineup will look slightly different for their four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, starting Thursday.
According to royalsreview.com, Kansas City has placed the following ten players on the restricted list due to their unvaccinated status:
Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor, and Dylan Coleman.
In a corresponding move, the Royals have called up eight minor leaguers, including top prospect Nick Pratto. Kansas City cannot replace starting pitchers Brad Keller and Brady Singer until Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.
As for Pratto, the 23-year-old first baseman is set to make his MLB debut on the heels of a strong showing this year at Triple-A Omaha. In 74 games for the Storm Chasers, Pratto is slashing .240/.374/.484 with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 51 walks.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.