Royals IF Bobby Witt Jr. Getting the Day Off

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is out of the lineup for this afternoon’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Witt has had a solid rookie campaign, hitting .254 with 15 homers and 57 RBI on the season. He has also stolen 21 bases as all his tools have been displayed. He’s getting a well-deserved day off as he’s been spearheading the Royals offense lately. Over the last month, Witt has been hitting .281 with four homers, 18 RBI, and nine stolen bases.
Kansas City Royals Betting Odds
Not having Witt in the lineup this afternoon knocks the Royals’ chances of winning down a bit. It also does not help that they will have to face Dylan Cease, who has been one of the best strikeout artists in the league this year. However, the market has knocked the White Sox price down from its opening number at -195. They are currently -180 favorites on Fanduel Sportsbook, while the Royals are +152 underdogs.
