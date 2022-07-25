Royals, Mariners American League Best Bets for July 25

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Angels (-104) vs. Kansas City Royals (-112) Total: 8 (O -108, U -112)

The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals will kick off a three-game series tonight from Kauffman Stadium. The Royals enter this series after winning two-of-three games against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend while also owning a 5-5 record over their past ten. Things haven’t come easy for the Angels, holding a 2-8 record over their past ten and dropping two-of-three games to the Atlanta Braves out of the All-Star break. This matchup isn’t exactly the most pristine on the board, but there should be some value in this series opener.

The Angels and Royals are set to send two veteran arms to the mound in this matchup, with the visitors expected to start Noah Syndergaard while the Royals turn towards Zack Greinke. Neither starter has been pitching at a high level this season, but they’ve still been able to give their respective teams a chance to win anytime they take the hill. Syndergaard has posted a 5-7 record with a 4.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts, while Greinke is 3-6 with a 4.64 ERA and 42 punchouts. There’s not a sizeable advantage for either side on the mound in this contest, but there are some home and road splits that need to be looked at here. Syndergaard has struggled in six road starts this season, posting a 5.96 ERA, while Greinke has been lights out at home in seven starts to the tune of a 1.86 ERA.

The Angels have been struggling of late, and it’s difficult to see them finding an edge in this first matchup with the Royals on the road. With the numbers Greinke has posted at home this season and Syndergaard’s struggles on the road, there’s likely some value with the home side, even if it’s not of the plus-money variety.

Best Bet: Royals moneyline (-112)

Texas Rangers (+126) vs. Seattle Mariners (-148) Total: 8.5 (O -105, U -115)

Two AL West foes will begin a three-game series tonight as the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet at T-Mobile Park. After heading into the All-Star break on a 14-game win streak, the Mariners struggled out of the gate in the second half, getting swept by the Houston Astros in a three-game series over the weekend. The visiting Rangers didn’t fare well out of the All-Star break either, losing two-of-three games to the Oakland Athletics. This series should present an opportunity for the Mariners to get back on track after struggling against Houston. Seattle holds a 24-23 home record, while the Rangers are 22-25 as the visitors.

Seattle should enter this first matchup of the series with an edge in the pitching matchup. The Mariners are expected to send Chris Flexen to the mound, while the Rangers will be countering with Glenn Otto. Otto has posted a 4-6 record with a 5.40 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Flexen is 6-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 70 punchouts. These two starting pitchers are a little familiar with the opposition, while neither side has done much damage against these two arms. The Mariners’ offense was relatively quiet against the Astros over the weekend, combining for just eight runs, but this should be an excellent matchup to get them back on track.

The Mariners still own the third Wild Card position in the American League, and this series opener presents a matchup that should be beneficial to get the team back in the win column. Seattle’s value should be considered, even if the moneyline price isn’t super appealing at -148. With that, targeting the Mariners’ plus-money run line at +134 makes a lot of sense here tonight.

Best Bet: Mariners run line (+134)