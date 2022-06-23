Royals P Zack Greinke to Return on Friday

Zack Greinke is set to return to the Kansas City Royals rotation on Friday, according to manager Mike Matheny. The 38-year-old right-hander had been on the shelf since the end of May with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. However, he appears to have made a full recovery, making two successful rehab starts with Triple-A Omaha. He struck out eight batters in those two starts and surrendered just three runs over 12 innings of work.

The crafty veteran will get to return against the Oakland Athletics, who have the lowest team batting average in the majors at .209. A good matchup is what Greinke needs to get back on track. He’ll enter this start with an 0-4 record, a 5.05 ERA, and just 25 strikeouts across 51 innings pitched. The Royals have been rolling without Greinke, winning two straight series against the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics. A good performance by Greinke would put them in an excellent spot to make it three consecutive series wins.