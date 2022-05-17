Royals Place Salvador Perez on 10-Day IL with Sprained Thumb
joecervenka
The Kansas City Royals placed last season’s home run king on the 10-day injured list today. Well, that escalated quickly. Salvador Perez left Kansas City’s opening game of its doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox ahead of his seventh-inning at-bat, as reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.
Sal Perez left today’s game with a left thumb sprain.
Perez was due up in a perfect spot to break out of his early-season slump as the Royals loaded the bases down 3-0 in the bottom half of frame number seven. Carlos Santana came on to pinch-hit and unceremoniously struck out to end the inning. KC went on to lose the game by the same score.
After the game, Perez was ruled out of the second game of the double-dip as manager Mike Matheny told reporters his backstop would go for an imaging test. Results must have come back in a hurry, as the big Venezuelan was quickly ruled out for at least the next week and a half.
The Royals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the evening affair, and FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered for a live line on the game.
