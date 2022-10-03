Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians

The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians.

Perez has been dealing with an ailing left thumb, and with the Royals having nothing to play for, it would not be surprising to see him sit the rest of the way. MJ Melendez will get the start behind the plate in Perez’s place on Monday night.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for the veteran backstop. Perez has only suited up for 114 games and 445 at-bats. Despite limited time healthy in the lineup, the 32-year-old leads the team with 23 home runs and is second on the club with 76 RBI.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Royals as substantial road dogs tonight. KC is +176 on the moneyline with Zack Greinke on the mound as he faces Triston McKenzie getting the call for the Guardians.