Royals' Salvador Perez Will Sit Again on Wednesday vs. Guardians
joecervenka
The Kansas City Royals will conclude their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the fourth consecutive game when KC plays their last game of 2022 as they close the season against the Cleveland Guardians.
Perez has been dealing with an ailing left thumb, and with the Royals having nothing to play for, it is not surprising to see him sit the season’s final games. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate in Perez’s place on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s been an injury-plagued season for the veteran backstop. Perez has only suited up for 114 games and 445 at-bats. Despite limited time healthy in the lineup, the 32-year-old leads the team with 23 home runs and is second on the club with 76 RBI.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Royals as substantial road dogs tonight. KC is +150 on the moneyline, with Jonathan Heasley on the mound as he faces Aaron Civale getting the call for the Guardians.
