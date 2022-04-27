Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi Out on Wednesday vs White Sox

Mondesi left Tuesday’s game with discomfort in his left knee. He is scheduled to undergo more tests to see if there are any underlying injuries to the knee. Mondesi has seven hits in 50 at-bats for three RBI and three runs this season. He’s hitting .140, with a .204 OBP, and a .344 OPS. Nicky Lopez will replace him at shortstop.
When Kansas City and Chicago meet, Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Royals, while Dylan Cease has the ball for the White Sox.
Greinke is 0-1 in three starts with a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He has two strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Cease is 2-1 in three starts with a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He has 19 strikeouts in 16 innings.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago White Sox are -190 against the Kansas City Royals.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.