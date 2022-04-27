Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi Out on Wednesday vs White Sox

Overview

The Kansas City Royals announced that Adalberto Mondesi is not in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Adalberto Mondesi left tonight's game with left knee discomfort. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 27, 2022

Mondesi left Tuesday’s game with discomfort in his left knee. He is scheduled to undergo more tests to see if there are any underlying injuries to the knee. Mondesi has seven hits in 50 at-bats for three RBI and three runs this season. He’s hitting .140, with a .204 OBP, and a .344 OPS. Nicky Lopez will replace him at shortstop.

When Kansas City and Chicago meet, Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Royals, while Dylan Cease has the ball for the White Sox.

Greinke is 0-1 in three starts with a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He has two strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Cease is 2-1 in three starts with a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He has 19 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago White Sox are -190 against the Kansas City Royals.