Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. Out Wednesday vs. Angels

According to Edge Daily Lineups, rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is not in the Kansas City Royals lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. This will be Witt’s third consecutive game on the Royals’ bench as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. No timeline has been announced for the 22-year-old’s return, but there is reportedly optimism that Witt will manage to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Currently at +1200 odds to capture the AL Rookie of the Year Award (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook), Witt has appeared in 91 games for the Royals in 2022, slashing an impressive .258/.301/.459 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI. He’s also scored 51 runs and stolen 20 bases.

Nicky Lopez will again cover shortstop in Witt’s absence and bat ninth. Lopez is hitting .247 with 13 RBI in 292 plate appearances this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Royals at -130 on the moneyline.