Royals Star Catcher Salvador Perez to Undergo Surgery

According to the Kansas City Royals official Twitter, catcher Salvador Perez will undergo surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Salvador Perez will have surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb. He has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to return this season. We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/KNTJZjmva2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares (.371/.421/.486) from the IL. Fortunately, Perez is expected to return this season, although no official timetable has been announced. The 32-year-old has been dealing with the issue for an extended period. Perez was doing his best to play through the injury before ultimately aggravating the ailment on Tuesday and opting for surgery.

Last year’s leader in home runs (tied with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and RBI, Perez was slashing .211/.254/.426 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, and 25 runs scored in 57 games for the Royals this season.

Backup catcher MJ Melendez is expected to receive the majority of starts behind the plate with Perez sidelined.

