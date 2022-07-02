Royals-Tigers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'
Zachary Cook
The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will conclude their weekend series on Sunday afternoon from Comerica Park in a battle of basement dwellers.
The third and final pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Brady Singer of the Royals, taking on Tarik Skubal of the Tigers. This should be a quality pitching matchup, despite where these two clubs currently sit in the standings.
Singer has posted a 3-3 record with a 4.33 ERA and 49 strikeouts, while Skubal is 5-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 89 punchouts.
When and Where is Royals-Tigers?
Royals: 28-47 | Tigers: 29-46 Date: Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET Location: Detroit, Michigan| Stadium: Comerica Park
How to Watch Royals-Tigers?
TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App Announcers: None
There will be no announcers present for this game. Peacock will be trying to use reporters to take you around the ballpark and give you different vantage points of the game.
Moneyline: Royals/Tigers | Run Line -1.5: Royals/Tigers | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
With the Royals struggling this season against Skubal while the Tigers have found some success against Singer, looking towards Detroit in this matchup is the likely direction to approach things.
Will the Royals be able to Solve Skubal?
It’s no secret around the baseball world that the Royals have been struggling to put together consistent offensive efforts this season and it’s likely going to be difficult again on Sunday when they take on Skubal. There are some promising pieces in this Royals organization, but with those young pieces come growing pains and that’s what’s happening in KC right now.
Royals Projected Lineup:
2B Whit Merrifield
LF Andrew Benintendi
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
1B Hunter Dozier
C MJ Melendez
CF Michael Taylor
RF Edward Olivares
3B Nicky Lopez
Starting Pitcher: Brady Singer
Can Skubal get back on track against Struggling Royals?
Tarik Skubal has a good track record when pitching against the Royals, but the left-hander had a troubling time in June, where he posted a 5.85 ERA in six starts. This was the complete opposite end of the spectrum compared to what transpired in May, where he posted a 1.45 ERA. Skubal already pitched into the sixth inning and allowed no earned runs against the Royals this season, which should be something he can use to get back on track in this matinee.
