Royals' Zack Greinke Lands on 15-Day IL

If you were one of those fantasy general managers who believed Zack Greinke could keep things going in his return to Kansas City this season, optimism should be extinguished as we approach June. Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list today due to a right flexor strain.

After a decent opening month that saw the former Houston Astro put up a 2.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in April, May brought plenty of storms and showers for Greinke and the Royals. The veteran righty is coming off a pair of starts where he was absolutely rocked.

Greinke walked two and allowed three homers and five earned runs in four innings in a loss to the Twins on Sunday. This performance came on the heels of giving up seven earned and two long balls in Arizona just over a week ago.

The 38-year-old’s season ERA has ballooned above five, following a month of May where opponents hit over .300 off of him.

Greinke mentioned he has been dealing with arm soreness for a while, so it’s safe to assume he won’t be back in just two weeks. It’s safe to cut ties with the former sixth overall pick if you don’t have an open IL spot on your roster.

KC opens a three-game set in Cleveland this evening. Fanduel Sportsbook has the Royals at +132 on the moneyline against their division rival Guardians. First pitch is slated to fly at 6:10 PM ET.