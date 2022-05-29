Russell Martin Announces Retirement After 14 MLB Seasons
zackcooksports@gmail.com
Russell Martin has hung up his cleats after 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. Martin last played in 2019 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The former catcher announced his retirement on Instagram, which included thanking each of the four separate franchises he played for in Los Angeles, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and New York.
Martin was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 35th round of the 2000 MLB June Amateur Draft from Polyvalente Edouard Montpetit, which is located in Quebec City. He was later selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft from Chipola College.
The catcher made his MLB debut in 2006 with the Dodgers, where he hit ten home runs and drove in 65 runs.
Martin finished his career with a .248 batting average, 191 home runs, and 771 RBI.
The Canadian spent six seasons with the Dodgers, two with the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, along with four for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
Martin played 58 games in the postseason, where he hit six home runs and boasted 22 RBI, but never was able to make an appearance in the World Series.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.