Russell Martin Announces Retirement After 14 MLB Seasons

Russell Martin has hung up his cleats after 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. Martin last played in 2019 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The former catcher announced his retirement on Instagram, which included thanking each of the four separate franchises he played for in Los Angeles, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and New York.

Martin was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 35th round of the 2000 MLB June Amateur Draft from Polyvalente Edouard Montpetit, which is located in Quebec City. He was later selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft from Chipola College.

The catcher made his MLB debut in 2006 with the Dodgers, where he hit ten home runs and drove in 65 runs.

Martin finished his career with a .248 batting average, 191 home runs, and 771 RBI.

The Canadian spent six seasons with the Dodgers, two with the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates, along with four for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.

Martin played 58 games in the postseason, where he hit six home runs and boasted 22 RBI, but never was able to make an appearance in the World Series.