Saga Over? Twins Finalizing 6-Year, $200 Million Contract with Star SS Carlos Correa
Paul Connor
The Carlos Correa saga appears to have reached the unlikeliest of ends.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins and Correa are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract.
BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical.
Passan notes the deal can reach as high as $270 million and is pending a physical.
Barring another stunning development, Correa will rejoin the Twins after mega-deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns over his surgically repaired right ankle.
Reports surfaced Monday that the Mets and Correa were close to finalizing a new agreement that was simply waiting for MLBPA approval. That clearly was not the case, allowing Minnesota to swoop in and reunite with the two-time All-Star.
Correa enjoyed a solid first season in the Twin Cities, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .833 OPS in 136 games before opting out of his contract.
With the 28-year-old presumably back in the fold, Minnesota will look to improve upon last year’s disappointing mark of 78-84 – eight games behind the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians.
