San Diego Padres 1B Eric Hosmer Out of Saturday's Lineup

Eric Hosmer is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the San Diego Padres, BaseballPress.com reports.

Hosmer has been slumping of late as he has only two hits in his last 23 at-bats. Hosmer is batting .319 on the season but hasn’t homered since May 11 and has only one RBI since May 15. Before the season, there was talk that Hosmer could be traded, and he seemed close to heading to the New York Mets, but that has died down. The Padres have former New York Yankee first baseman Luke Voit, on the roster, but Voit is best served as the designated hitter and not with a glove in the field.

The Padres will have MacKenzie Gore starting for them Saturday, while Aaron Ashby of the Milwaukee Brewers will oppose him. The Padres are -225 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.