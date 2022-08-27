San Diego Padres Activate Yu Darvish From Paternity List

Darvish is in line to start Saturday versus the Kansas City Royals. Darvish has ten wins this season, his most since posting 10 in 2017 and 2014. This career high was the 16 he had in 2012. Darvish has a 3.39 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, with 147 strikeouts in 23 starts covering 148.2 innings pitched.
The Padres made huge headlines at the trade deadline by trading away a big chunk of their top prospects for Juan Soto on the Washington Nationals, but his addition has not helped them in the standings. In this game versus the Royals, the Padres are clinging onto the last wildcard spot in the National League as they have a 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.
We know Darvish will start for the Padres; the Royals will go with Daniel Lynch. The Padres are -134 (-1.5) on the run line and -220 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
