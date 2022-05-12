San Diego Padres Close to Signing Robinson Cano

Cano was designated for assignment on May 2 and was released over the weekend by the New York Mets. He is still owed $39 million from the Mets but has struggled at the plate. The 39-year-old Cano has eight hits in 41 at-bats for three RBI, one home run, and three runs this season. He’s hitting .195, with a .233 OBP, and a .501 OPS.
Cano missed the entire 2021 season due to the second PED suspension of his career.
The Padres are second in the NL West with a 20-12 record, 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Diego Padres are +470 to take the NL West. San Diego plays the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Yu Darvish is on the mound for the Padres, and Max Fried is starting for the Braves.
