San Diego Padres Have Removed Taylor Rogers as Closer

This should come as no surprise as Rogers has struggled mightily of late. Rogers has blown four of his last ten save opportunities, giving up 11 earned runs in 11.1 innings pitched in those outings. The season-long numbers for Rogers aren’t all that flattering either, as he possesses a 4.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 41.1 IP to go along with 28 saves.
Manager Bob Melvin stated Friday that the team will give Rogers a break from closing by using him in low leverage situations for the time being. The team did not announce who will close in the interim or if they will be looking for a top reliever by the Major League Baseball trade deadline Tuesday.
Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres on Saturday. The Twins will counter with Sonny Gray. The Padres are +152 (-1.5) on the run line and -132 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
