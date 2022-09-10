San Diego Padres OF Juan Soto Returned to the Lineup

Soto has to leave the game early Wednesday after taking a pitch to the shoulder. The Padres had Thursday off, and Soto was able to play Friday. Soto didn’t have a hit but did draw a walk and score two runs as the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings.
One player who did not return to the lineup Friday for the Padres and won’t until at least Wednesday is Brandon Drury. The Padres are hoping Drury will have recovered from his concussion and can play Tuesday when they travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners.
The Dodgers will look to even up their series versus the San Diego Padres on Saturday. They will have Julio Urias on the mound while the Padres will go with Blake Snell. The Dodgers are +108 (-1.5) on the run line and -154 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
