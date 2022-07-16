San Diego Padres OF Jurickson Profar is Back

Profar was removed from the injured list before the game as he had been out with a concussion suffered on July 7 versus the San Francisco Giants. Profar was hitless in two at-bats but did have two walks as the Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3.
Profar has been unspectacular this season as he is batting .242 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, and 50 runs in 83 games. Profar could go back to being a bench player if the Padres upgrade their offense by the trade deadline and the eventual return of Fernando Tatis.
The Padres will go with Sean Manaea on Saturday in game two of their series versus the Dbacks, who will have Tyler Gilbert on the bump. The Padres are +104 (-1.5) on the run line and -188 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
