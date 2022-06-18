San Diego Padres Place Joe Musgrove on COVID-19 Injured List

The San Diego Padres have placed Joe Musgrove on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, the Padres’ official website reports

The Padres haven’t made it public if Musgrove has tested positive, was in close contact, or has symptoms of the virus. Musgrove last pitched versus the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, throwing seven innings of two-run ball as the Padres defeated the Cubs. Musgrove is one of the early favorites for the Cy Young award in the National League as he is 8-0, with a 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched. If Musgrove is forced to miss a start, Mike Clevinger, who was just activated off of the COVID-19 IL, will likely take his place.

