San Diego Padres Place Joe Musgrove on COVID-19 Injured List

The Padres haven’t made it public if Musgrove has tested positive, was in close contact, or has symptoms of the virus. Musgrove last pitched versus the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, throwing seven innings of two-run ball as the Padres defeated the Cubs. Musgrove is one of the early favorites for the Cy Young award in the National League as he is 8-0, with a 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched. If Musgrove is forced to miss a start, Mike Clevinger, who was just activated off of the COVID-19 IL, will likely take his place.
The Padres will start Nick Martinez on Saturday and will be up against German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies. The Padres are +126 (-1.5) on the run line and -120 on the money line, with an over/under of 11.5, over (-110), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
